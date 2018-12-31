16-Year-Old Will Graduate From High School And Harvard At The Same Time

Graduating is a big enough accomplishment on its own. But a 16-year-old Kansas teen is set to graduate from high school and college in the same month! Even more impressive? The college is Harvard.

Braxton Moral has been considered gifted since the third grade, and was taking college classes in middle school. He was accepted into Harvard before his junior year, and this May he’ll graduate from both Ulysses High School and Harvard in the same month.

Moral majored in government and plans to attend Harvard Law School next before pursuing a career in politics.

Who was the overachiever in your high school class? Did they go on to real-world success?