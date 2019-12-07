17 Million People Watched ‘The Irishman’ Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Martin Scorsese’s Netflix debut The Irishman was a huge hit over Thanksgiving weekend, according to Nielsen. The movie, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, was watched by over 17 million people in the first five days of release. That’s nearly double the number of viewers for the October’s Breaking Bad movie El Camino, but still couldn’t match the nearly 26 million people who watched last year’s Sandra Bullock-starring Bird Box in its first five days. Did you watch The Irishman over Thanksgiving weekend? Do you think its success will convince more big-time directors to make movies for Netflix?