17-year-old inmate escapes from Broward Juvenile Detention Center, according to police

Authorities announced Thursday that a 17-year-old inmate escaped from the Broward Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Fort Lauderdale police say Miguel Granados-Palencia escaped from the detention center located at 222 Northwest 22nd Ave, shortly after 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Granados-Palencia and other juvenile inmates were reportedly being escorted to a classroom portable shortly before 9 a.m.

However, after entering the portable, staff conducted a head count and noticed he was missing.

Twelve staff members then searched the facility for him and found his sweater near the perimeter fence, according to police.

Police have recovered video footage of his escape, but there are no witnesses at this time, according to the incident report.

Fort Lauderdale police searched the surrounding area for Granados-Palencia, but he has not been found.

Authorities believe he may have received outside assistance.

Police did not say why Granados-Palencia was being held in the detention center but confirmed that he is now wanted on a third-degree felony escape charge.

“The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) takes the safety and security of youth in our custody as our top priority,” Florida DJJ spokeswoman Molly Best said in a statement Thursday. “Yesterday an escape incident involving one youth occurred at the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Law enforcement was immediately notified of the escape, and we are working with them to ensure this youth is apprehended quickly and safely. DJJ is currently investigating this incident and staff’s adherence to policy and procedure, and should a failure be identified, staff will be held fully accountable for their actions.”