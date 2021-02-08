18 Actually Romantic Things To Do This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is going to look a lot different this year for most people.

For those who are planning romantic dinners at home here are some ideas.

Tiki lights to set the mood. Loving it!

Upgraded chocolates. You know Godiva chocolates are going out of business. Always a winner!

Cook your own lobster at home…very ambitious .

How about a heart shaped pizza? Cute!

DIY Sushi….good luck with that!

Maybe chicken and waffles? That’s my vote!!

Here’s the full list!

How are you spending Valentine’s Day this year?