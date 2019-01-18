18-year-old Joins Potential Treasure Coast Cancer Cluster

The mystery surrounding a possible cancer cluster on the Treasure Coast is deepening after an 18-year old underwent surgery on Christmas eve to remove a cancerous lesion in his brain.

Kyle Vericella, is now part of group group of Treasure Coast residents diagnosed with glioblastoma.

Health department officials said there’s no connection based on statistics, but this 18-year-old’s mom said something needs to be done.

Doctors weren’t able to get all of her son’s tumor, so his prognosis is unclear.

According to his mother, “He has no peripheral vision,” she said. “His short term memory isn’t all the way. We’re hoping once the tumor is treated, some of these things will come back.”

Vericella has a six week treatment program in Jacksonville, where Kyle will have chemo and radiation treatment. He said he feels great.

“I feel a lot better than before,” he said. “I used to have headaches all the time. I feel like a normal person now. I just can’t read as good, but other than that, I feel like I normal person.”

Vericella and his mom left for Jacksonville on Thursday, where they’ll get his treatment plan. Then, they’ll have to stay there for six weeks, meaning Rivas can’t work and they have to stay away from home.

If you want to help the family, there is a GoFundMe account.