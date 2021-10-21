1960s songs by The Who, The Kinks, Dusty Springfied & more featured on ‘Last Night in Soho’ soundtrack

Back Lot Music/Mondo

The soundtrack to the new psychological thriller film Last Night in Soho features a variety of memorable 1960s tunes by British artists, including The Who, The Kinks and Dusty Springfield.

The album will be released on Friday, while the film is scheduled to open in theaters on October 29.

Last Night in Soho focuses a character named Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer who can travel back in time to 1960s London, where she meets a wannabe pop singer named Sandie, portrayed by The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy.

The movie was written and directed by Edgar Wright, whose previous films include Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Baby Driver. Wright curated the soundtrack and says the songs he assembled for the film actually inspired the script and story.

The soundtrack includes The Who’s cover of the Motown classic “(Love Is Like a) Heat Wave,” The Kinks’ “Starstruck,” and Springfield’s “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” as well as songs by Peter & Gordon, The Searchers, Cilla Black, Sandie Shaw and The Walker Brothers. The movie’s title is taken from a song of the same name by Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich, which also is featured on the soundtrack.

In addition, Taylor Joy recorded multiple versions of Petula Clark‘s classic pop hit “Downtown” for the soundtrack and the film’s original score, and she’s featured performing the tune in the movie.

You can check out a video of Taylor Joy performing the “Downtempo” version of “Downtown” on YouTube now. The track’s also been released as an advance digital single from the Last Night in Soho — Original Score album.

You can pre-order the soundtrack and score now.

Here’s the full track list of the Last Night in Soho soundtrack:

“A World Without Love” — Peter & Gordon

“Wishin’ and Hopin'” — Dusty Springfield

“Don’t Throw Your Love Away” — The Searchers

“Beat Girl” (1993 Remaster) — The John Barry Orchestra

“Starstruck” — The Kinks

“You’re My World” — Cilla Black

“Wade in the Water” (Live at Klooks Kleek) — The Graham Bond Organisation

“I’ve Got My Mind Set on You” — James Ray

“(Love Is Like a) Heat Wave” — The Who

“Puppet on a String” — Sandie Shaw

“Land of 1000 Dances” — The Walker Brothers

“There’s a Ghost in My House” — R. Dean Taylor

“Happy House” — Siouxsie & the Banshees

“(There’s) Always Something There to Remind Me” — Sandie Shaw

“Eloise” — Barry Ryan

“Anyone Who Had a Heart” — Cilla Black

“Last Night in Soho” — Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich

“Neon” (Soundtrack Edit) — Steven Price

“Downtown” (A Capella) — Anya Taylor-Joy

“Downtown” (Uptempo) — Anya Taylor-Joy

