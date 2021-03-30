1968 Cream concert album, 'Goodbye Tour — Live at the Forum,' to be released as two-LP blue-vinyl set in April

UMe

An archival Cream concert album, Goodbye Tour — Live at the Forum, capturing a 1968 performance by the legendary British power trio at the Los Angeles Forum, will be released as a limited-edition two-LP set pressed on blue vinyl on April 23.

The full show originally was released in 2020 as part of the four-CD box set Goodbye Tour — Live 1968, but this marks the first time that the Forum concert will be released in its entirety on vinyl.

The show, which took place on October 19, 1968, during the band’s farewell trek, features performances of such classic Cream tunes as “White Room,” “Politician,” “I’m So Glad” and “Sunshine of Your Love,” as well as their memorable cover of Robert Johnson‘s “Crossroads.”

The supergroup, which featured singer/guitarist Eric Clapton, singer/bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker, had only been together for two years when the decided to call it quits. They headed out on a farewell outing dubbed the Goodbye Tour that ran from early October to a pair of final November 25-26 stand at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Clapton, who celebrates his 76th birthday today, said of his famous former band, “Cream was a shambling circus of diverse personalities who happened to find that catalyst together…any one of us could have played unaccompanied for a good length of time. So you put the three of us together in front of an audience willing to dig it limitlessly, we could have gone on forever…And we did…just going for the moon every time we played.”

Here’s the Live at the Forum track list:

Side 1

Introduction by Buddy Miles

“White Room”

“Politician”

“I’m So Glad”

Side 2

“Sitting on Top of the World”

“Crossroads”

“Sunshine of Your Love”

Side 3

“Traintime”

“Toad”

Side 4

“Spoonful”

By Matt Friedlander

