1970s pop star Gilbert O'Sullivan set to "Get Down" at virtual streamed concert on St. Patrick's Day

Irish-born 1970s pop star Gilbert O’Sullivan is offering up a special St. Patrick’s Day treat Wednesday by making available for purchase a pre-recorded concert he played in Dublin recently that will be streamed at SessionsLive.com starting at 2 p.m. ET.

In a video message posted on his Twitter feed, O’Sullivan notes that besides featuring performances of fans’ “favorite songs,” the presentation also will feature “exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.”

He adds, “So with it being St. Patrick’s Day, sit down, sit back or up, with a drink in hand, maybe a Guinness, and enjoy the show.”

Standard tickets are priced at $15, while VIP tickets cost $17 and offer a downloadable backstage tour. The first 20 people who purchase standard and VIP tickets will get to take part in a pre-show virtual meet and greet.

Among O’Sullivan’s best-known songs are the three top-10 U.S. singles he had in 1972 and ’73 — “Alone Again (Naturally),” which spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Clair” and “Get Down.” Gilbert’s latest album, simply titled Gilbert O’Sullivan, was released in 2018.

O’Sullivan had been scheduled to launch his first U.S. tour in 40 years in April 2020, but the trek was delayed multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now is planned for 2022.

