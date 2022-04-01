1977 ABBA concert film to be screened in North American theaters in May

Courtesy of Trafalger Releasing

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the legendary Swedish pop group ABBA, special screenings of a digitally remastered version of the 1977 film ABBA: The Movie will be held on May 12 and May 14 at over 400 theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

The film stars ABBA’s four members — Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Agnetha Fältskog — and captures the band during their 1977 tour of Australia. ABBA: The Movie was directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Lasse Hallström, whose credits also include My Life as a Dog, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and Chocolat.

The flick captures ABBA performing and backstage during the trek, and also features a lighthearted fictional subplot focusing on a naïve radio DJ who struggles to score an interview with the famous group.

Among the songs ABBA performs in full during the film are “Dancing Queen,” “Tiger” and “Name of the Game.”

Tickets for the ABBA: The Movie -– Fan Event screenings go on sale this Wednesday, April 6, at 9 a.m. ET at ABBAMovie.com.

“This will be such a fun event for fans to come together and experience ABBA on the big screen for the first time since the 1977 release,” says Trafalgar Releasing executive Kymberli Frueh. “We hope everyone will dig deep into their closets to find vintage 70s outfits to wear in celebration with us!”

The film event is scheduled just a couple of weeks before the May 27 premiere of ABBA Voyage, the concert experience featuring a performance by digital avatars of the band’s four members taking place at the specially built ABBA Arena at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.