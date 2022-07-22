1980s UK pop stars Bananarama release latest studio album, ‘Masquerade’

In Synk

The summer is a little less cruel today, as Bananarama has just released its latest studio album, Masquerade.

The 11-track collection arrives as the British dance act celebrates 40 years of making music together. Bananarama, which is made up of two of the group’s three original members, Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward, originally intended Masquerade to be an EP, but the project expanded to a full-length album as the duo continued writing new songs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love writing songs, it’s probably my favourite part, says Dallin. “Shutting myself away and coming up with ideas and then telling a story in less than 4 minutes, it really is quite an art.”

Adds Woodward, “Arranging the music, vocals and harmonies really is our forte.”

Nine of the album’s 11 tunes were written in collaboration with producer Ian Masterson. Masquerade also includes covers of two songs co-written by Sara’s daughter, Alice Dallin-Walker.

You can check out a music video for the album’s title track on the group’s official YouTube channel.

Bananarama will be performing this Sunday at the star-studded 1980s-themed Rewind Festival in Perth, Scotland. The duo will then celebrate Masquerade‘s release at two special shows in London on August 2 and 3. Visit Bananarama.co.uk for their full concert schedule.

Bananarama enjoyed its biggest success with their chart-topping 1986 cover of Shocking Blue‘s “Venus.” The group also scored top-10 hits in the U.S. in 1983 with “Cruel Summer” and 1987 with “I Heard a Rumour.”

