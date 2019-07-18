1982 Was A Turbulent Time For Fleetwood Mac

As we’ve heard over the decades, Fleetwood Mac was often at odds with each other. It still goes on to this day when Lindsay Buckingham was booted from the band right before their tour! In this video you’ll notice that the band was NEVER in a scene together!

According to Wikipedia:

The music video for “Hold Me” features the band in a surreal scenario set in a desert, based on several René Magritte paintings. In the video, Christine McVie is in a room surrounded by paintings, using a telescope to search for Lindsey Buckingham in the desert. Buckingham discovers Stevie Nicks lying on a chaise longueand paints a portrait of her. In other scenes, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood are archaeologists, dressed in khaki shorts and pith helmets. They find the desert littered with broken mirrors, which serve as a motif in the video, along with partially buried pianos, electric guitars, bass guitars and other instruments.

Due to the band members’ strained relationships at the time, the video shoot in the Mojave Desert was a “nightmare,” according to producer Simon Fields. “[They] were, um, not easy to work with,” agrees Steve Barron, who directed the clip. Most scenes feature only one or two band members at a time. The entire band is never seen together.

“It was so hot, and we weren’t getting along,” recalls Stevie Nicks. Lindsey Buckingham was still not over their breakup six years earlier, nor her subsequent affair with Mick Fleetwood. Further, she elaborates, the rest of the band was angry with Fleetwood because he had then begun an affair with Nicks’s best friend, who left her husband as a result, causing serious issues for Nicks.[3]

“Four of them, I can’t recall which four, couldn’t be together in the same room for very long. They didn’t want to be there,” says Barron. “Christine McVie was about ten hours out of the makeup trailer. By which time it was getting dark.” According to Fields, “John McVie was drunk and tried to punch me. Stevie Nicks didn’t want to walk on the sand with her platforms. Christine McVie was fed up with all of them. Mick thought she was being a bitch, he wouldn’t talk to her.”[3]

