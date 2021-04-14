1982’s “Slumber Party Massacre” Is Getting A Remake!

If you don’t remember the horror film Slumber Party Massacre, don’t worry a remake will be released this year.

Shout! Studios will be releasing the remake of the 1982 horror flick on SyFy later this year.

In Slumber Party Massacre, a high school student’s slumber party turns deadly when a serial killer armed with a power drill is on the loose in their neighborhood.

No exact release date has been given for the remake.

Did you see the original Slumber Party Massacre? What horror film will you never watch again because it was too scary?

The trailer is NSFW so you can click here at your own risk and watch it!