1990 Whitesnake lineup to reunite virtually Tuesday for event marking Donington concert's 30th anniversary

Courtesy of Rhino

This Tuesday, August 18, Whitesnake will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its 1990 Monsters of Rock festival performance at the U.K.’s Castle Donington by screening a video of the concert for free at the band’s official YouTube channel.

One hour prior to the 3:30 p.m. ET screening, a livestreamed on-camera Q&A session featuring all the members of Whitesnake’s 1990 lineup — singer David Coverdale, guitarists Adrian Vandenberg and Steve Vai, bassist Rudy Sarzo and drummer Tommy Aldridge — will be held on YouTube and at the band’s Facebook page. This will mark the first time that the five musicians will all appear together since the end of the group’s Slip of the Tongue World Tour.

Fans can submit questions for the Q&A at Whitesnake.com.

“I can’t wait to be reunited with Steve, Adrian, Rudy and Tommy, even if it’s just for this online moment,” says Coverdale. “They were without a doubt one of the best, most explosive, exciting musical collectives I’ve ever had the pleasure of sharing a global stage with…super people, super musicians…an absolute SUPERGROUP!!!”

Also on Tuesday, a 30th anniversary edition of the Live at Donington 1990 album, featuring a newly remastered recording of the concert, will be released digitally.

The headlining performance was part of Whitesnake’s tour in support of the band’s 1989 Slip of the Tongue album, which peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified platinum for sales of over a million copies in the U.S.

The show featured a mix of hits and deep cuts, including renditions of classics like “Is This Love,” “Fool for Your Loving,” “Here I Go Again” and “Still of the Night.”

Here the full Live at Donington 1990 track list:

“Slip of the Tongue”

“Slide It In”

“Judgment Day”

“Slow an’ Easy”

“Kittens Got Claws”

“Adagio for Strato”

“Flying Dutchman Boogie”

“Is This Love”

“Cheap an’ Nasty”

“Crying in the Rain”

“Fool for Your Loving”

“For the Love of God”

“The Audience Is Listening”

“Here I Go Again”

“Bad Boys”

“Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City”

“Still of the Night”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.