1991 David Bowie duet with Morrissey on T. Rex's "Cosmic Dancer" released as digital single

Parlophone

On June 2, 1991, David Bowie joined Morrissey during the encore of a concert by the former Smiths singer at The Forum in Inglewood, California, for a performance of the T. Rex gem “Cosmic Dancer.” The previously unreleased duet has now been made available as a digital download and via streaming services.

You also can check out the song on Morrissey’s official YouTube channel.

In addition, the performance will be released on a seven-inch vinyl single on February 19, 2021, that also will feature a new Morrissey cover of the 1980 Jam song, “That’s Entertainment.”

The single’s front and back sleeve feature photos of Bowie and Morrissey in New York City taken by Linder Sterling.

The duet took place during Morrissey’s tour in support of his second solo album, Kill Uncle.

“Cosmic Dancer” originally appeared on T. Rex’s classic 1971 album Electric Warrior.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.