1995 David Bowie live album to be released this month as part of recently announced archival series

New details have been unveiled about the recently announced series of six David Bowie live albums recorded during the 1990s, which will be released in the coming months both individually as limited single-run pressings and together in a limited-edition box set titled Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999).

The second installment of the series is titled No Trendy Réchauffé (Live Birmingham 95) and will be released individually on CD and as a two-LP vinyl set on November 20. This follows the first album in the series, Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95), which was issued on October 30.

No Trendy Réchauffé features a previously unreleased performance that Bowie gave at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, U.K., on December 13, 1995, which was the final night of his tour in support of his then-latest album, Outside.

The set featured renditions of six songs from Outside, including two versions of “Hallo Spaceboy,” as well as a version of Bowie’s hit collaboration with Queen, “Under Pressure,” gems from David’s back catalog like “Moonage Daydream” and “The Man Who Sold the World,” and several deep cuts.

The term “réchauffé” refers to a plate of food that has been reheated the next day.

As previously reported, the box sets, which will be available on CD and vinyl, will be released by Christmas, as will a third individual live album from the collection. The other three albums will arrive in early 2021. The box sets and album can be purchased exclusively at Bowie’s official online store and the Rhino.com store.

Here’s the No Trendy Réchauffé (Live Birmingham 95) CD track list:

“Look Back in Anger”

“Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)”

“The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty)”

“The Man Who Sold the World”

“Hallo Spaceboy”

“I Have Not Been to Oxford Town”

“Strangers When We Meet”

“Breaking Glass”

“The Motel”

“Jump They Say”

“Teenage Wildlife”

“Under Pressure”

“Moonage Daydream”

“We Prick You”

“Hallo Spaceboy (Version 2)”

By Matt Friedlander

