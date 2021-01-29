1997 David Bowie live album, part of 'Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999)' series, due out next month

Parlophone Records

Details have been unveiled about the upcoming fourth installment of the recently announced series of six David Bowie live albums recorded during the 1990s that are being released in a limited-edition box set titled Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999).

The new installment of the series is titled Look at the Moon! (Live Phoenix Festival ’97), and will be released on February 12 as a two-CD set and a three-LP vinyl collection. The album was recorded in July 1997 at The Phoenix Festival in Long Marston, U.K., and features a number of previously unreleased rarities, including a cover of Laurie Anderson‘s “O Superman” sung by Bowie’s frequent touring bassist and backing vocalist, Gail Ann Dorsey.

Bowie and his band’s set also featured renditions of six songs from his then-latest album, Earthling; David’s hit collaboration with Queen, “Under Pressure”; a cover of The Velvet Underground‘s “White Light/White Heat”; and memorable tunes from David’s back catalog like “The Man Who Sold the World,” “The Jean Genie,” “Fashion,” “Fame” and “Stay.”

The first three installments of the live series, Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95) [OOV-ray luh shYEN], No Trendy Réchauffé (Live Birmingham 95) [RAY-shaw-FAY] and LIVEANDWELL.com, were released individually on CD and as two-LP vinyl sets this past October 30, November 20 and January 15, respectively.

The Brilliant Live Adventures box sets were released recently on CD and vinyl and were available exclusively at Bowie’s official online store and the Rhino.com store, but currently are sold out. New copies are expected to be pressed soon. The other two individual albums from the series are due out in the coming weeks.

Here’s the full track list of Look at the Moon! (Live Phoenix Festival ’97)‘s CD version:

CD 1

“Quicksand”

“The Man Who Sold the World”

“Driftin’ Blues”/”The Jean Genie”

“I’m Afraid of Americans”

“Battle for Britain (The Letter)”

“Fashion”

“Seven Years in Tibet”

“Fame”

“Looking for Satellites”

“Under Pressure”

CD 2

“The Hearts Filthy Lesson”

“Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)”

“Hallo Spaceboy”

“Little Wonder”

“Dead Man Walking”

“White Light/White Heat”

“O Superman”

“Stay”

