1997 Wasn’t A Good Year For The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nobody watches the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the train wrecks . . . but every once in a while we get one. The “Hollywood Reporter” put together a list of 13 times the parade WENT WRONG.

Here are seven examples:

1. Barney gets ripped apart: He had to be deflated and removed from the parade.

2. Mighty Mouse goes down: The balloon hit a street sign and crumpled to the ground in 1956.

3. Superman loses an arm: During the 1985 parade, One of Superman’s arms snagged on a tree branch and was torn off.

4. Kermit hangs his head: In 1991, Kermit hit a tree, causing his head to become partially deflated, so it looked like he was just staring down at the street. One of the commentators even said, quote, “Today Kermit is just a little bit sad.”

5. The Cat in the Hat puts a woman in a coma: During a windy 1997 parade, the Cat in the Hat struck a lamppost, which fell over and fractured a woman’s skull. She was in a coma for a month.

6. An M&M gave a woman stitches: In 2005, an M&M balloon snagged a pole in Times Square, then hit a streetlight. Broken parts from the light hit and injured two sisters. One of them needed stitches in the back of her head.

7. Scotty McCreery gets caught faking it: Everyone pretty much knows the performers on those floats lip-sync, but that doesn’t mean they like getting caught. In 2011, Scotty missed his cue and started “singing” after the song had already begun.

