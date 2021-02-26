1999 David Bowie live album, part of his 'Brilliant Live Adventures' series, due out in March

Parlophone Records

Details have been unveiled about the upcoming fifth installment of the series of six David Bowie live albums recorded during the 1990s that are being released both individually as limited single-run pressings and together in a limited-edition box set titled Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999).

The new installment is titled Something in the Air (Live Paris 99) and will be released March 12 on CD and as a two-LP vinyl set. The album was recorded at the Elysée Montmartre in Paris on October 14, 1999. That afternoon, Bowie was awarded the Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters, the highest artistic honor that France can bestow.

The 15-track album features 12 previously unreleased recordings and three performances that appeared as B-sides of singles from Bowie’s 1999 studio album, Hours.

The show was one of only seven full concerts Bowie played to promote Hours. His set included classics like “Life on Mars?,” “China Girl,” “Changes” and “Rebel Rebel,” as well as several rarities that he hadn’t performed live in decades, among them 1966’s “Can’t Help Thinking About Me,” 1973’s “Drive-In Saturday” and 1976’s “Word on a Wing.” David also performed five songs from Hours, including “Something in the Air,” which he’d never played live before.

Bowie’s lead guitarist at the shows promoting Hours was Page Hamilton, frontman of the alternative-metal band Helmet.

The Brilliant Live Adventures box sets were released recently on CD and vinyl and were available exclusively at Bowie’s official online store and the Rhino.com store, but currently are sold out. New copies are expected to be pressed soon. The last individual album from the series is due out in the coming weeks.

Here’s the Something in the Air (Live Paris 99) track list:

“Life on Mars?”

“Thursday’s Child”

“Something in the Air”

“Word on a Wing”

“Can’t Help Thinking About Me”

“China Girl”

“Always Crashing in the Same Car”

“Survive”

“Drive-In Saturday”

“Changes”

“Seven”

“Repetition”

“I Can’t Read”

“The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell”

“Rebel Rebel”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.