1st Harry Potter Movie Is Turning 20 This Year!

To celebrate this milestone, DAME HELEN MIRREN will be hosting a four-part competition series called “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses”. It’ll air later this year on Cartoon Network and TBS . . . then later go to HBO Max.

The show will have fans testing their knowledge to be crowned “House Cup Champion”.

Helen said, quote, “I knew someday I’d get a ‘Harry Potter’ role, and I’m so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration . . .

“The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us . . . and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world.”

