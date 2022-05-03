1st Trailer For Weird Al Biopic Starring Daniel Radcliffe

Move over Freddie Mercury and Elton John – the rock star biopic is about to get Weird.

This week, the Roku Channel dropped a teaser trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the “Like A Surgeon” singer.

The movie was co-written by Weird Al himself, along with director Eric Appel. Evan Rachel Wood will play Madonna in the movie.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will premiere this fall.

What was your first Weird Al album? What other rock stars deserve their own biopic?