2 Florida Beaches Make List Of Best Beaches In The U.S.!

If you are dreaming of a vacation full of sun and sand, this might help you pick that perfect spot.

Stephen Leatherman, otherwise known as Dr. Beach (for real), is out with his yearly “Best Beaches” review.

#4: St. George Island State Park – Florida Panhandle **You’re welcome, glad you love it!**

#3: Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach – Outer Bank, North Carolina

#2: Coopers Beach – Southampton, New York

#1: Hapuna Beach State Park – Big Island, Hawaii

The rankings are based on a long list of criteria including sand softness, water temperature, and even the color of the water.

Is there a favorite beach you went to growing up that you now take your kids/grandkids to visit?