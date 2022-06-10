2 People Get Trapped In Chocolate Tank At Mars-M&M Factory

In what sounds like a scene from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” two people had a brush with death on Thursday when they fell into a giant tank of chocolate at the Mars-M&M factory in Pennsylvania, authorities say.

While it’s unclear what caused the people to fall into the tank, Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911, says getting them out was no easy task. “Fire crews eliminated pulling them straight out of a tank,” Wolfe says. “They had to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out.” One of the victims was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, while the other was taken by helicopter, Wolfe adds.

A spokesman for Mars-M&M says, “We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site.”

If this happened to you, would you ever eat chocolate again?