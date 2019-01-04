2 Sent to the Hospital After Police Involved Shooting

Detectives in Miami- Dade are currently investigating a police-involved shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m Friday in the area of Northwest 29th Court and 76th Street.

According to the report, officials with the Hialeah Police encountered two suspects wanted for multiple robberies in the area.

The suspects reportedly opened fire on the officers who then returned fire.

Witnesses reported hearing 10 to 15 gunshots being fired.

Both suspects were shot and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center as trauma alerts.

No officers were harmed during the shooting.

The identities of the suspects have not yet been released at this time.

