2-Year-Old Found Dead In front of Home After Getting Out

Authorities in New Hampshire are currently investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was found in front of her home in subfreezing temperatures Monday.

The incident occurred around 7:10 am in the small town of Newport.

According to the report, authorities responded to the home after receiving a call about a child who was found outside, unresponsive and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a brief investigation, authorities determined that the young girl may have left the two-story residence on her own and “was not able to regain entry.”

A couple who lived next door says they began hearing cries around 4:00 am, but when they looked outside they did not see anything. It wasn’t until the morning where the woman says she saw what looked like a doll at the bottom of the staircase, leading up to the family’s apartment:

I was coming out of my kitchen and looked out the window. I saw a woman standing on the porch, a gentleman in the driveway and what I thought as a doll laying face down next to the stairs,” said Charlotte Caron, who lived in the same house as the woman and her boyfriend. “All of a sudden I heard a scream. I saw a second woman come out of the house, grab the child and go back inside.”

Relatives told reporters that they believe the child was not able to make it back up the stairs:

“I don’t think she made it up the stairs. They found her at the bottom of the stairs,” he said. “There are things we will never know. We’ll never know what happened.”

At this moment, investigators believe the child may have died due to “exposure to the elements and hypothermia which are consistent with the autopsy results.”

They are now investigating how the child may have gotten out of the home.