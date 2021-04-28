News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

20 Bands That Don’t Actually Have “The” in Their Names, Yet We Say It Anyway!

Loudwire.com put together a list of bands that also don’t have a “The,” and some of them may be surprising.

Here are 20 highlights:

1.  Beastie Boys

2.  Bee Gees

3.  Buzzcocks

4.  Carpenters

5.  Counting Crows

6.  Deftones

7.  Foo Fighters

8.  Germs

9.  Grateful Dead

10.  Melvins . . . Even though they DID use a “The” on some releases.

11.  Misfits

12.  Pixies

13.  Pretenders

14.  Ramones

15.  Red Hot Chili Peppers . . . Even though they used a “The” on some releases.

16.  Scorpions

17.  Sex Pistols

18.  Steve Miller Band

19.  Talking Heads

20.  Yeah Yeah Yeahs