20 Bands That Don’t Actually Have “The” in Their Names, Yet We Say It Anyway!

Loudwire.com put together a list of bands that also don’t have a “The,” and some of them may be surprising.
Here are 20 highlights:
1. Beastie Boys
2. Bee Gees
3. Buzzcocks
4. Carpenters
5. Counting Crows
6. Deftones
7. Foo Fighters
8. Germs
9. Grateful Dead
10. Melvins . . . Even though they DID use a “The” on some releases.
11. Misfits
12. Pixies
13. Pretenders
14. Ramones
15. Red Hot Chili Peppers . . . Even though they used a “The” on some releases.
16. Scorpions
17. Sex Pistols
18. Steve Miller Band
19. Talking Heads
20. Yeah Yeah Yeahs