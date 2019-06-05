20 Of Our Fav TV Characters Who Should Have Been Reported for Harassment!

So Cracked.com put together a list of 20 Characters Who Should Have Been Reported for Harassment. Here are some of the highlights:

1. Moaning Myrtle from “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”: She hits Harry up while he’s taking a bath, comes on to him, and even takes a peek at his WAND.

2. Jim from “The Office”: Okay yeah, his courtship with Pam is one of the most treasured love stories of our time. But it really kicked into gear at the end of Season 2, when he professed his love to her.

She was engaged, and tried to refuse him . . . but he followed her into a dark room, put an arm around her waist, and kissed her. After she had told him no.

3. The cast of “Friends”: For five seasons they spied on “Ugly Naked Guy” in the apartment building across the street, and joked about what he did in the privacy of his own home.

4. Bender in “The Breakfast Club”: He mercilessly teased Claire, joking about getting her pregnant, offering to show her a picture of a man with elephantitis of the groin, and even putting his face between her legs. By the end of the movie, they were a couple.

5. Sylvester Stallone in “Rocky”: At the very beginning of his courtship of Adrian, he brings her to his apartment. When she wants to leave, he physically stops her from doing so by blocking the door.

6. Edward in “Twilight”: For months, he sneaks into Bella’s room without her knowing.

7. McDreamy on “Grey’s Anatomy”: He relentlessly pursues Meredith, even though he’s her boss. When she calls him out for it, he says, quote, “Well, it’s fun, isn’t it?”

8. Smithers on “The Simpsons”: He has spent DECADES making inappropriate comments and unwanted advances toward his boss, Mr. Burns.

Here is the full list!