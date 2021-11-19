2000 version of 1966 David Bowie song from his unreleased ‘TOY’ album issued as digital single

Parlophone Records/ISO Records

A previously unheard 2000 version of the 1966 David Bowie song “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” that Bowie recorded for his unreleased album TOY, was made available today as a digital single along with an unreleased live version of the same tune.

The studio version of “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” also will appear on the recently announced Bowie box sets Brilliant Adventure (1992–2001) and TOY (TOY:BOX), which will be released on November 26, 2021, and January 7, 2022, respectively.

The live rendition of “Can’t Help Thinking About Me,” which is exclusive to the digital single, was recorded at London’s Maida Vale Studios on October 25, 1999, for a BBC Radio show hosted by presenter Mark Radcliffe.

The original recording of “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” was the first song David released under the name David Bowie.

In conjunction with the single’s release, a video of Bowie performing “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” at the Elysée Montmartre in Paris in October 1999 has been posted on David’s official YouTube channel.

As previously reported, TOY was a planned album that Bowie recorded in 2000 that featured updated versions of songs that date from 1964 through 1971.

The full TOY album will get its first official release as part of Brilliant Adventure (1992–2001), an expansive collection that also includes remastered editions of five 1990s Bowie studio albums, a previously unreleased live album and a compilation of rarities.

The TOY (TOY:BOX) set also will include the originally planned TOY album, as well as alternative mixes of the TOY tracks and tunes intended as B-sides, and stripped-down, mostly acoustic mixes of the songs.

