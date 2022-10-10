2004 Animals compilation ‘Retrospective’ getting its first vinyl release in November

ABKCO Records

The 2004 compilation The Animals Retrospective, featuring classic songs that famed British Invasion band The Animals and its lead singer, Eric Burdon, recorded from 1964 to 1970, will be released on vinyl for the first time on November 18.

The album, which can be preordered now, will be issued as a two-LP set on standard black vinyl, while Target also will offer an exclusive, limited-edition orange-vinyl version.

Retrospective is a 22-track collection that includes classic tunes by The Animals’ original lineup and by the group’s late-1960s Eric Burdon & The Animals incarnation, as well as “Spill the Wine,” the 1970 smash that Burdon recorded with the band War.

Hailing from Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., The Animals started as a blues-influenced rock ‘n’ roll act. The band quickly found fame in 1964 thanks to their chart-topping version of the traditional folk song “The House of the Rising Sun,” and followed that with such hits as “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” “We Gotta Get Out of This Place,” “It’s My Life” and “Don’t Bring Me Down.”

In 1966, Burdon reformed the band with a new lineup and the group, rechristened Eric Burdon & The Animals, relocated to California and began exploring a more psychedelic-influenced sound. Among this version of the band’s hits were “When I Was Young,” “San Franciscan Nights,” “Monterey” and “Sky Pilot.”

After the group’s 1968 breakup, Burdon began collaborating with the San Francisco-based funk-rock band War, scoring a #3 hit in ’70 with “Spill the Wine.”

Reflecting on the original Animals in Retrospective‘s liner notes, Burdon said, “We were the ultimate club band. We had our differences and sometimes came to blows, but we all stood together when anybody attacked us from the outside.”

Here’s the compilation’s full track list:

Side 1

“House of the Rising Sun”

“I’m Crying”

“Baby Let Me Take You Home”

“Gonna Send You Back to Walker”

“Boom Boom”

“Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood”

Side 2

“Bring It On Home to Me”

“We Gotta Get Out of This Place” (U.S. single version)

“It’s My Life”

“Don’t Bring Me Down”

“See See Rider”

“Inside-Looking Out”

Side 3

“Hey Gyp”

“Help Me Girl”*

“When I Was Young”*

“A Girl Named Sandoz”*

“San Franciscan Nights”*

“Monterey”*

Side 4

“Anything”*

“Sky Pilot”*

“White Houses”*

“Spill the Wine”**

* = Eric Burdon & The Animals

** = Eric Burdon & War

