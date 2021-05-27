2005 concert featuring Todd Rundgren & Joe Jackson to be released as CD/DVD set in June

Cleopatra Records

In 2005, Todd Rundgren and Joe Jackson teamed up for a series of memorable joint shows, and now a two-CD/DVD set documenting one of the performances is scheduled to be released on June 18.

The collection, titled Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren’s State Theater New Jersey 2005, also will be available in digital formats. The CD/DVD version is packaged in an eight-panel digipak.

Jackson and Rundgren both played 11-song solo sets at the concert, which took place in April 2005 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, followed by an encore that featured them performing songs with the opening act, the New York-based string quartet Ethel, and together.

Jackson’s performance included renditions of his hits “Steppin’ Out,” “It’s Different for Girls” and “Is She Really Going Out with Him,” while Rundgren played were “Love of the Common Man,” “Hello, It’s Me,” “Bang the Drum All Day” and other songs. The encore featured Rundgren, Jackson and Ethel delivering versions of The Beatles‘ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” and Todd’s 1972 tune, “Black Maria.”

You can pre-order the CD/DVD set now at CleoRecs.com, while the digital versions can be pre-ordered or pre-saved at the usual digital outlets.

Here’s the track list of Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren’s State Theater New Jersey 2005:

Disc 1: CD

Ethel

“Nepomuk’s Dances: Memory”

“Alap”

“Pelimanni’s Revenge”

“Sweet Hardwood: Spiritual”

“Sweet Hardwood: Shuffle”

Joe Jackson

“Hometown”

“Steppin’ Out”

“Awkward Age”

“Take It Like a Man”

“It’s Different for Girls”

“Obvious Song”

“Love at First Light”

“Girl”

“Be My Number Two”

“Citizen Sane”

“Is She Really Going Out with Him”

Disc 2: CD

Todd Rundgren

“Love of the Common Man”

“I Don’t Want to Tie You Down”

“Lysistrada”

“Tiny Demons”

“Compassion”

“Free, Male and 21”

“Hello, It’s Me”

“Bang the Drum All Day”

“Black and White”

“Afterlife”

“The Wheel”

Encore

“The Other Me” — Joe Jackson & Ethel

“Pretending to Care” — Todd Rundgren & Ethel

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” — Todd Rundgren, Joe Jackson & Ethel

“Black Maria” — Todd Rundgren, Joe Jackson & Ethel

Disc 3: DVD

Full concert

