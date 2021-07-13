2007 Who documentary ‘Amazing Journey’ gets streaming premiere on Amazon Prime’s Coda Collection service

The Coda Collection

Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who, a 2007 documentary that takes a career-spanning look at the legendary British band, is available to stream for the first time via Amazon Prime’s music-themed streaming service The Coda Collection.

The film features in-depth interviews with The Who‘s surviving original members — singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend — as well as rare footage, live performance clips and segments examining various facets of the band’s music and history.

Amazing Journey, which was directed by Murray Lerner and Paul Crowder, also includes interviews with some of The Who’s famous musical friends and fans, among them Sting, U2‘s The Edge, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Oasis‘ Noel Gallagher, and Steve Jones of The Sex Pistols.

The doc covers The Who’s connection to the U.K.’s 1960s mod scene, the band’s penchant for destroying their instruments on stage, their landmark 1969 rock opera Tommy, the untimely deaths of drummer Keith Moon and bassist John Entwistle, Daltrey and Townshend’s complex relationship, and the band’s historic 2001 performance at The Concert for New York benefit.

Daltrey says of the documentary, “It’s not easy to capture in film the power and energy of any rock band, especially the four characters that made up The Who, the brilliance of Pete Townshend’s music, and the magic that happened between Pete, John, Keith and myself. But Who fans tell me Amazing Journey does just that.”

A companion film to the doc, Amazing Journey: Six Quick Ones, which features six mini-documentaries offering an extended look at The Who’s four band members, also has premiered as part of The Coda Collection.

The Coda Collection is available to Amazon Prime members for $4.99 a month. A seven-day free trial also is offered.

