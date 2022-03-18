2008 Queen & Paul Rodgers concert being streamed Saturday to raise money for Ukrainian relief

Morena Brengola/Getty Images

This Saturday, March 19, Queen will present a special online stream of a 2008 concert that the band played in Ukraine with founding Bad Company/Free singer Paul Rodgers, aimed at raising money for relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees in need because of Russia’s ongoing invasion of that country.

The concert, which took place in Freedom Square in the city of Kharkiv in September 2008, featured Queen and Rodgers performing a 28-song set that included a bevy of Queen classics and gems, select tunes by Free and Bad Company, and a few songs from The Cosmos Rocks, the then-new collaborative album by Queen + Paul Rodgers.

The band was invited by Ukraine’s Elena Pinchuk AntiAids Foundation to play a free AIDS-awareness concert dubbed “Life Must Go On.” The show was attended by more than 350,000 and was viewed by a TV audience of over 10 million people.

Remembering the event, the band says it was “an unforgettable experience…one of those rare things in life you know you will never forget. A meeting in music, but also a coming together to fight a common enemy.”

Queen has decided to revisit the show at a time when so many Ukrainians need humanitarian aid.

Queen + Paul Rodgers Live in Ukraine will stream at Queen’s official YouTube channel on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. ET. Fans are encouraged to make donations to UNHCR – The UN Refugee Agency.

Here’s the set list of the concert:

“One Vision”

“Tie Your Mother Down”

“The Show Must Go On”

“Fat Bottomed Girls”

“Another One Bites the Dust”

“Hammer to Fall”

“I Want It All”

“I Want to Break Free”

“Seagull”

“Love of My Life”

“39”

Drum Solo

“I’m In Love with My Car”

“Say It’s Not True”

“Shooting Star”

“Bad Company”

Guitar Solo

“Bijou”

“Last Horizon”

“Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

“C-lebrity”

“Feel Like Makin’ Love”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Cosmos Rockin'”

“All Right Now”

“We Will Rock You”

“We Are the Champions”

“God Save the Queen”

