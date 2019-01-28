2020 Presidential Race Getting Crowded as More Democrats Run Against Trump

California Democrat Senator Kamala Harris is officially a candidate for president in 2020.

“We are at an inflection point in the history of our nation,” Harris told a massive cheering crowd at Frank Ogawa Plaza in downtown Oakland. “We are here because the American Dream and our American democracy are under attack and on the line like never before.”

Harris laid out a platform of progressive values while taking a hard line against the Trump administration.

“These are not ordinary times, and this will not be an ordinary election,” Harris declared, quoting Robert F. Kennedy’s 1968 address announcing his campaign for president.

And failed 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton might be back too. According to three sources Clinton is not ruling out a run for president again in 2020. She was especially energized with the indictment of Roger Stone by the Mueller team on charges relating to the Russia probe.

Democrats, however, are unhappy that former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he’s thinking about running for president as an independent. In an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes, Schultz said he’d run as a “centrist independent.”



Though he’s long been a Democrat, Schultz blamed both parties for not doing what’s necessary for the American people.

Democrats fear that Schultz will split the liberal vote in a battle against Trump.

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro said Sunday that should former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz run for president as an independent, he would give President Donald Trump the “best hope of getting re-elected.”

President Trump reacted to Schultz’s potential presidential run this morning on Twitter.