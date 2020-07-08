2020 Rock Hall induction ceremony to be replaced by HBO special airing in November

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

After postponing its 2020 induction ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced that this year’s live event will be replaced by an exclusive special that will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max on November 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

As previously reported, the Class of 2020 inductees include The Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails and The Notorious B.I.G.

“To protect the health and safety of our Inductees, their families, crews and our attendees, we’ve made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible,” says Rock Hall executive John Sykes in a statement. “Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them.”

Also being inducted this year are famed music managers Jon Landau and Irving Azoff, who are best known for guiding the careers of Bruce Springsteen and The Eagles, respectively.

The 35th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony originally had been scheduled for May 2 of this year. Those who purchased tickets for the event via Ticketmaster will automatically be issued a refund.

An exhibit saluting this year’s inductees is scheduled to debut at the Rock Hall museum on August 14. The museum is open now.

Meanwhile, the 36th Rock Hall induction ceremony is scheduled for the fall of 2021 in Cleveland.

By Matt Friedlander

