2020 Rocktober campaign to include vinyl reissues from Talking Heads, INXS, Devo & More

Talking Heads, INXS, Devo and Love are among the acts included in the Rhino label’s recently launched 2020 edition of its Rocktober campaign, which will see the release of limited-edition vinyl reissues most Fridays this month.
The initiative kicked off this past Friday with releases that included a mono audio single-LP black-vinyl edition of Love’s acclaimed 1967 album, Forever Changes.
This Friday, October 9, will see the release of colored-vinyl versions of the first three Talking Heads albums: 1977’s Talking Heads: 77, 1978’s More Songs About Buildings and Food and 1979’s Fear of Music. They’ll be available, respectively, on green, red and silver vinyl.
Also being released on October 9: a reissue of the star-studded 1993 two-LP collection Stone Free: A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix pressed on black and clear vinyl, an orange vinyl version of the classic rock-heavy soundtrack to the 1999 film Outside Providence, and a reissue of John Prine‘s 1976 best-of compilation, Prime Prine.
Skipping October 16, Rhino’s Rocktober celebration continues Friday, October 23, with the release of a green-vinyl edition of INXS’ hit 1987 album, Kick.
Finally, on Friday, October 30, Devo’s first two album — 1978’s Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! and 1979’s Duty Now for the Future — will be reissued, respectively, on white vinyl and magenta vinyl.
Other artists whose select albums will be reissued as limited-edition vinyl releases as part of the Rocktober campaign include alternative rockers Jane’s Addiction, Faith No More and The Flaming Lips.
By Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.