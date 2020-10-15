2020 Tony Awards Nominees

And the Nominees for the 74th Annual Tony Awards are….
“Jagged Little Pill”
“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
“Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Play
“Grand Horizons”
“The Inheritance”
“Sea Wall/A Life”
“Slave Play”
“The Sound Inside”
Best Revival of a Play
“A Soldier’s Play”
“Betrayal”
“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”
Best Book of a Musical
Diablo Cody, “Jagged Little Pill”
John Logan, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Original Score
Christopher Nightingale, “A Christmas Carol”
Paul Englishby, “The Inheritance”
Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”
Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”
Jason Michael Webb and Fitz Patton, “The Rose Tattoo”
Best Direction of a Play
David Cromer, “The Sound Inside”
Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”
Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play”
Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal”
Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play”
Best Direction of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill”
Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”
Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”
Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”
Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”
Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”
Laura Linney, “My Name Is Lucy Barton”
Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”
Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge!”
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”
Adrienne Warren, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play”
James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”
David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”
John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”
Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”
Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”
Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”
Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”
Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill”
Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill”
Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Daniel J. Watts, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill”
Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill”
Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”
Soutra Gilmour, “Betrayal”
Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”
Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Play”
Clint Ramos, “Slave Play”
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Riccardo Hernandez and Lucy Mackinnon, “Jagged Little Pill”
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, “A Soldier’s Play”
Dede Ayite, “Slave Play”
Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”
Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”
Clint Ramos, “The Rose Tattoo”
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Emily Rebholz, “Jagged Little Pill”
Mark Thompson, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Play”
Jon Clark, “The Inheritance”
Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside”
Allen Lee Hughes, “A Soldier’s Play”
Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol”
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bruno Poet, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Justin Townsend, “Jagged Little Pill”
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, “The Inheritance”
Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol”
Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”
Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”
Daniel Kluger, “Sea Wall/A Life”
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, “Jagged Little Pill”
Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Nevin Steinberg, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Jagged Little Pill”
Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Anthony Van Laast, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Orchestrations
Justin Levine, Matt Stine, Katie Kresek and Charlie Rosen, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Tom Kitt, “Jagged Little Pill”
Ethan Popp, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical