Today, the Library of Congress announced the 2021 additions to the National Film Registry. The registry is made up of motion pictures that have been judged to be culturally, aesthetically or historically important and worthy of preservation for future generations. Here’s the list of this year’s 25 additions (listed by year of release):

Ringling Brothers Parade Film (1902)

Jubilo (1919)

Strangers on a Train (1951)

The Flying Ace (1926)

Hellbound Train (1930)

Flowers & Trees (1932)

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)

Evergreen (1965)

Requiem-29 (1970)

The Murder of Fred Hampton (1971)

Pink Flamingos (1972)

Sounder (1972)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

Cooley High (1975)

Chicana (1979)

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979)

The Wobblies (1979)

Return of the Jedi (1983)

Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Stop Making Sense (1984)

Who Killed Vincent Chin? (1987)

The Watermelon Woman (1996)

Selena (1997)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

WALL-E (2008)