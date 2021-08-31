2021 Bonnaroo festival canceled due to effects of Hurricane Ida

Charles Reagan Hackleman/Courtesy of Bonnaroo

Bonnaroo won’t be happening in 2021.

The Tennessee festival, which was canceled in 2020 and postponed from June 2021 to this week because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been canceled for this year for an entirely different reason: Hurricane Ida.

After making landfall in Louisiana this past Sunday — leaving millions without power, including all of New Orleans — Ida has continued to move throughout the Southeast, creating dangerous conditions in states including Tennessee.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo,” organizers announced Tuesday. “While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.”

The statement continues, “We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours. We have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.”

Bonnaroo 2021 was scheduled to begin this Thursday. The lineup included former Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison, Foo Fighters and many others.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.