2021 edition of Joe Walsh’s VetsAid benefit show to be virtual event taking place in December

Courtesy of VetsAid

Joe Walsh has unveiled plans for his fifth annual VetsAid charity concert, which, like last year’s event, will be held virtually.

This year’s fundraiser, which has been dubbed VetsAid 2021: The Basement Show, will be streamed online on December 18 at 8 p.m. ET via the Veeps.com platform. Tickets for the event, as well as special VIP merch bundles, are available now at VetsAid.Veeps.com, with prices spanning from $15 to $500. All proceeds will benefit veterans services charities.

The show will feature Walsh performing live with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench and three legendary session musicians — guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Lee Sklar and drummer Russ Kunkel — plus some surprise guests.

In addition, unaired footage from the four previous star-studded VetsAid events will be shown as part of this year’s presentation. Those who purchase tickets will be able to watch the streamed event on demand through December 25.

“With variable COVID rates throughout the summer and fall, I wasn’t comfortable putting together the kind of live festival that our fans and performers have come to expect and deserve,” says Walsh about deciding to do a virtual show again. “I was so pleased with last year’s streaming festival that I thought we could try something even cooler this time around.”

He adds, “Join me and my buddies for an old-fashioned basement jam live from my house to yours where I will debut some brand-new songs, play some favorites, share some never-before-seen footage and performances from past VetsAid shows and…who knows who will show up and what might happen?!”

So far, VetsAid has distributed almost $1.8 million to charities supporting veterans and their families. This year’s event will focus on organizations helping homeless veterans and the resettlement of Afghan allies.

