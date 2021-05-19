2021 Peach Music Festival lineup features members of The Police & Talking Heads, Allman Brothers alums

Courtesy of The Peach Music Festival

After being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Allman Brothers Band-founded Peach Music Festival is scheduled to return this July.

The lineup has just been announced for the 2021 event, which will take place July 1 to July 4 at its usual location, Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Headlining the festival will be Oysterhead, the supergroup featuring Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Phish singer/guitarist Trey Anastasio and Primus singer/bassist Les Claypool. Oysterhead also had been among the headliners scheduled for the 2020 event.

Not surprisingly, the bill also includes a few Allman Brothers Band alums: singer/guitarist Warren Haynes, bassist Oteil Burbridge and founding drummer Jaimoe. Both Jaimoe and Oteil will be performing separately with not-yet-announced musical friends.

In addition, founding Talking Heads keyboardist Jerry Harrison will be joined by the band’s one-time touring guitarist Adrian Belew and eclectic Brooklyn, New York-based group Turkuaz for a set celebrating the Talking Heads’ 1980 Remain in Light album.

Other artists set to perform at the 2021 Peach Music Festival include The String Cheese Incident, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Dark Star Orchestra, Umphrey’s McGee, moe. and The Allman Betts Band. The latter band features the respective sons of founding Allman Brothers members Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts and Berry Oakley: Devon Allman, Duane Betts and Berry Duane Oakley.

There also will be a performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Allmans’ classic 1971 live album, At Fillmore East.

With the festival scheduled during the July 4 weekend, each night will feature a fireworks display.

Visit ThePeachMusicFestival.com for more details and to buy passes.

