2021 People’s Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

The nominees for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards have been revealed.

The ceremony is set for December 7th and will air live on both E! and NBC.

Some of the actors/actresses nominated include: Emma Stone, Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett, Adele, BTS, and Lil Nas X.

Nominees for the TV Show Of 2021 include: Loki, Cobra Kai, WandaVision, etc.

Male Artist Of 2021 nominees include: Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Luke Combs, The Weeknd, etc.

Female Artist Of 2021 nominees include: Cardi B, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Billie Eilish, Adele, etc.

Are you going to watch the People’s Choice Awards this year? Who do you think should take home Male/Female Artist Of 2021?