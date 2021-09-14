2021 Record Store Day Black Friday releases include Hall & Oates, Aerosmith, U2 & more

Courtesy of Record Store Day

Record Store Day has announced the list of exclusive vinyl discs that will be released this year for its annual Black Friday event, scheduled for November 26.

Among the limited-edition pieces that will be available are releases from Daryl Hall & John Oates, Aerosmith, U2, Fleetwood Mac and Carole King.

Hall & Oates’ release is Fall in Philadelphia: The Definitive Demos 1968-71, a collection of early recordings the duo made before their debut album came out. The LP is pressed on orange vinyl.

Aerosmith’s Black Friday offering is 1971: The Road Starts Here, featuring previously unheard early recordings of the band playing several songs in their rehearsal room, including “Dream On.” It’s available on vinyl and cassette.

U2 is issuing a four-track EP celebrating the 40th anniversary of its popular tune, “Gloria.” The disc, which is pressed on yellow vinyl, features the studio version of the song, plus three live renditions recorded in three different decades.

Fleetwood Mac is offering a two-LP set titled Alternate Live, a 14-track collection featuring performances of various songs taken from the band’s deluxe reissues of Rumours, Tusk and Mirage.

King is issuing In Concert — Live at The BBC 1971, which features the lauded singer/songwriter performing songs from her landmark album Tapestry, including a guest appearance by James Taylor.

Other artists issuing 2021 Black Friday releases include Bee Gees, Ray Charles, Leonard Cohen, Sam Cooke, Alice Cooper, David Crosby & Graham Nash, The Kinks‘ Dave Davies, Dire Straits, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Jackson 5, Modern English, Night Ranger, Poison, Lou Reed, Todd Rundgren, The Shangri-Las, Dusty Springfield, The Staple Singers, Stray Cats, The Clash‘s Joe Strummer, Tammi Terrell and Heart‘s Nancy Wilson.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

