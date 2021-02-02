2021 Summerfest, featuring Guns N' Roses & more stars, pushed to the fall

Credit: John Lanza

The 2021 Summerfest has been pushed back to the fall.

The annual Milwaukee event was scheduled to take place this coming June and July, after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in a statement Tuesday, organizers announced that the festival is now scheduled to take place over three groups of dates in September.

“We are excited to get the live music industry back in action and to welcome fans back, but in order to allow healthcare professionals more time to distribute the vaccine, Summerfest 2021 will be held September 2-4, 9-11 & 16-18,” the statement reads.

Guns N’ Roses are among the headliners currently listed for Summerfest 2021, along with Dave Matthews Band, Justin Bieber, Blink-182 and others. More artists are expected to be announced in the spring.

For more info, including ticket rollover and refund policies, visit Summerfest.com.

By Josh Johnson

