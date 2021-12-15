2021 Was A Big Year For Music Documentaries

2021 may have been the Year of the ‘Rockumentary’ – with a number of high-profile music docs released over the last 12 months.

The biggest, of course, would be Peter Jackson’s eight-hour Beatles documentary Get Back, which follows the Fab Four during the recording sessions for their final album and concert.

It was also the Year of Britney, with a whopping four full-length Britney Spears documentaries covering the singer’s controversial career and battle for her financial independence.

Other great rock docs released in 2021 include Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, the Alanis Morissette documentary Jagged, and films about The Velvet Underground, DMX, Billie Eilish, and Rick James.

What was the best documentary you saw in 2021?