2022 Peach Music Festival kicks off; select sets streaming online

Courtesy of The Peach Music Festival

The 10th anniversary edition of the Allman Brothers Band-founded Peach Music Festival got underway Thursday.

The four-day event, which runs through Sunday, July 3, is taking place at its usual location, Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It will include headlining sets from The Black Crowes and Phish singer/guitarist Trey Anastasio‘s solo band.

More than 50 artists will be performing at this year’s festival, with the bill also including founding Allman Brothers Band drummer Jaimoe, Jason Bonham‘s Led Zeppelin Evening, reggae legends The Wailers and Steel Pulse, G. Love & The Juice and Duane Betts — son of original Allman Brothers singer/guitarist Dickey Betts.

Jaimoe will be playing with a collective dubbed Jaimoe & Friends, while The Wailers will perform the late Bob Marley‘s classic hits compilation Legend in its entirety. In addition, a group called Trouble No More will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Allman Brothers’ 1972 album Eat a Peach. Trouble No More’s lead singer is Lamar Williams Jr., whose late father played bass with the Allman Brothers from 1972 to 1976.

With the festival scheduled just before July 4, the bash will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display Sunday.

Meanwhile, nugs.net will be streaming select performances from the festival on all four days, and subscribers to the service will be able to watch for free.

The June 30 livestream lineup includes the Trouble No More set; the July 1 bill will feature Steel Pulse; the July 2 lineup includes Jaimoe & Friends and Trey Anastasio Band; and the July 3 livestream will offer Duane Betts, The Wailers and G. Love & The Juice.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.