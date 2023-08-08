2023 Allman Betts Family Revival to hit 16 cities

courtesy of The Allman Betts Family Revival

The music of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts will once again be celebrated with the 2023 Allman Betts Family Revival, a 16-date tour kicking off in November.

The trek will feature performances by Gregg’s son Devon Allman, Dickey’s son Duane Betts and The Allman Betts Band featuring Tal Wilkenfeld on bass. Anders Osborne, and North Mississippi Allstars’ Luther and Cody Dickinson are also part of the lineup, with special guests in select cities. The tour will also feature visuals from The Brotherhood of Light, known for their previous work with the Allman Brothers.

The tour, which will feature two full sets of Allman and Betts music, kicks off November 25 in St. Louis, Missouri, stopping in cities like Nashville, Boston, New York and Charleston before wrapping December 17 in Austin, Texas.

This is the seventh year of the Revival tour. It was started by Devon in 2017 as a one-off concert in San Francisco, marking what would have been his father’s 70th birthday. It has now been rebranded to reflect the celebration of Gregg, who passed away in 2017, and Dickey.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, August 11. A full list of artists and ticket information can be found at allmanbettsfamilyrevival.com.

