2023 Ultimate Disco Cruise lineup features Kool & The Gang, Billy Ocean, Taylor Dayne & many more

Courtesy of StarVista LIVE

The lineup has been unveiled for the 2023 edition of the star-studded annual Ultimate Disco Cruise, which will take place from February 25 to March 2.

Among the many artists set to perform on the nautical dance-music extravaganza are Kool & The Gang, Billy Ocean, Taylor Dayne, Sister Sledge featuring Kathy Sledge, Tavares, Evelyn “Champagne” King, France Joli, Maxine Nightingale, ex-Earth, Wind & Fire guitarist Al McKay, and former Chic vocalists Norma Jean Wright and Luci Martin, among others.

The cruise will set sail from Miami and visit Cozumel, Mexico, and Key West, Florida, before returning to port.

In addition to the more than 40 scheduled music performances, the cruise will feature artist Q&A sessions, panel discussions, theme nights and costume parties, dance lessons and parties, talent competitions, game shows, karaoke and more.

“Dance music is always happy, fun and filled with great memories, and the Ultimate Disco Cruise is all about creating wonderful new memories while also celebrating the music,” says the event’s executive producer, Alan Rubens. “For longtime disco and dance music fans, this is a great way to revisit special moments in your life and in music while sharing that experience with like-minded fans. It’s a great way to experience the music, the fun and meet the icons themselves who made this unforgettable music.”

Cabin prices start at $1,549. Visit UltimateDiscoCruise.com or call 844-296-3472 for more information.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.