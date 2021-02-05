20th anniversary edition of 'God Bless The Go-Go's' coming in May

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of The Go-Go’s 2001 reunion album God Bless The Go-Go’s, and it’s being celebrated with the reissue treatment this May.

The reissue will be available in various formats, including deluxe CD and digital versions featuring new cover art and the bonus tracks “I Think I Need Sleep” and “King of Confusion.” Also, for the first time, the album will be available as an LP, which comes pressed on 140-gram blue vinyl. It’s available for pre-order now.

God Bless The Go-Go’s was the band’s first studio album in 17 years, following 1984’s Talk Show. It features guest appearances by Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong and former Wallflowers and current Foo Fighters keyboard player Rami Jaffee.

The package is due May 14 but if you need a Go-Go’s fix before that, you can get their award-winning documentary The Go-Go’s on digital and pay-per-view now, and on DVD and Blu-ray on February 26.

The group currently has a set of intimate concerts scheduled for this June and July, though it remains to be seen if the pandemic will be under control enough for them to perform.

By Andrea Dresdale

