24 Gold Medals and Simone Biles Is Only 22!

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles can not be stopped! She is now the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history with a total of 24 medals.

Biles won her fourth gold with her balance beam routine and then won another gold on her final floor routine on Sunday.

Biles won four gold medals and one bronze in Rio back in 2016, giving her a total of thirty medals in the World Championships and the Olympics. At 22-years-old, she is only three medals away from tying 90’s gymnast Vitaly Scherbo, who holds the medal record at 33 while with the Soviet Union’s team.

Do you think that Biles will break Scherbo’s record at the 2020 Olympics? How many medals do you think she’ll win before she retires from gymnastics?