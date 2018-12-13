24 schools placed on lockdown after threats of explosives at Columbine High School

Thursday morning, a threat of explosives prompted Colorado officials to place 24 different school’s on lockdown in Jefferson county.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the threat was called in at 9:20 a.m.

“We received a phone call that multiple explosives were inside Columbine high school. said the spokesperson. “The person was claimed to be hiding outside with a gun. The perimeter was searched and secured. No one was found.”

Authorities have confirmed that the threat was unsubstantiated.

Update re Columbine lockout from Jeffco Sheriff. Families have been sent an email update from the high school as well. https://t.co/YKpuaJlcY9 — Jeffco Public Schools (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) December 13, 2018



Students will remain on lockdown until the end of the day.

A large police presence was seen at Columbine High School where a mass shooting that left 12 students and one teacher dead occurred in 1999.