24 schools placed on lockdown after threats of explosives at Columbine High School

Thursday morning, a threat of explosives prompted Colorado officials to place 24 different school’s on lockdown in Jefferson county.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the threat was called in at 9:20 a.m.

“We received a phone call that multiple explosives were inside Columbine high school. said the spokesperson. “The person was claimed to be hiding outside with a gun. The perimeter was searched and secured. No one was found.”

Authorities have confirmed that the threat was unsubstantiated.

 


Students will remain on lockdown until the end of the day.

A large police presence was seen at Columbine High School where a mass shooting that left 12 students and one teacher dead occurred in 1999.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

It’s the 16 Days of Christmas for President Trump at Mar-a-Lago Killer Of South Florida Court Clerk Scheduled for Execution Tonight Biggest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs Trump: “I Never Directed Cohen To Break Law” Tallahassee Commissioner Indicted in Case that Plagued Andrew Gillum’s Race for Governor The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/13/18
Comments