TCM will screen some of the inductees starting at 5 p.m. PST on Dec. 27, with Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden joining Academy Museum director and president Jacqueline Stewart to discuss the films.

Under the terms of the National Film Preservation Act, the librarian each year names 25 motion pictures at least 10 years old that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant. There are now 850 films in the registry.

(HollywoodReporter)